Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Breaking News: 5 People Hurt, 2 Motorists Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash
2-Vehicle Crash At Central Jersey Train Crossing Impacts NJ Transit Line, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
A NJ Transit line crossing at 600 Memorial Drive and Monroe Avenue in Asbury Park.
A NJ Transit line crossing at 600 Memorial Drive and Monroe Avenue in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

A NJ Transit train was delayed briefly before noon after a two-car collision on the tracks, authorities said.

The crash was reported late Wednesday morning at Monroe Avenue near 600 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, initial reports said.

A NJ Transit spokesman said Train 4344 trains between Long Branch in Monmouth County and Bay Head in Ocean County was delayed about 15 minutes as first responders cleared the crash scene.

At least one motorist was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to an unconfirmed report. 

The crash is being investigated by Asbury Park police, according to the NJ Transit spokesman.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

