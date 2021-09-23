14 Suspects Arrested On Child Pornography Charges In Central Jersey

Authorities in Central Jersey said they've charged 14 suspects in connection with the possession or distribution of child pornography.

A series of investigations led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit and the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force resulted in the arrests between April and this month, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Four of the suspects were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child via distribution of child sexual abuse material, Linskey said Thursday:

Connor Bauba, 32, of Union Beach, was arrested on Aug. 30.

Benjamin Luna-Valdetano, 34, of Red Bank, was arrested on Aug. 19.

Joseph Latorre, 45, of Howell, was arrested on July 28.

Leonardo Andrade, 20, of Freehold, was arrested on Aug. 6

Ten suspects were charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via possession of child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said:

Adam Vasquez, 18, of Colts Neck was arrested on May 12.

Jonathan Hall, 20, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested on May 3.

Miguel Jacinto-Rivera, 20, of Red Bank, was arrested on Aug.19.

Jose E. Rivera, 21, of Long Branch, was arrested on April 29.

Christopher Lauria, 22, of Ocean Township, was arrested on July 16.

Brandon Nelson, 28, of Hazlet, was arrested on July 14.

Ricky Martinez, 29, of Keansburg, was arrested on June 8.

Michael K. Russo, 51, of West Long Branch, was arrested on Sept. 3

Scott Conklin, 55, of Highlands, was arrested on May 21.

William Ford, 76, of Farmingdale, was arrested on Sept. 2.

Assisting in the investigations were members of the New Jersey State Police Digital Technology Investigations Unit (DTIU), the New Jersey State Police ICAC Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New Jersey Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, and the Monmouth County Sherriff’s Office.

