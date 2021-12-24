Contact Us
1 Dead, Several Families Displaced In 2 Howell Fires Christmas Week

Cecilia Levine
Howell fire Dec. 22.
Howell fire Dec. 22. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo via Christopher Vervaet

One person died and multiple families were displaced by two fires in Monmouth County this week.

The fatal fire broke out at the Angle Inn Mobile Home Park on Route 33 around 11:30 p.m., where a trailer had erupted in flames, the Asbury Park Press says citing a spokesperson with the county's prosecutor's office. The victim's identity was not released.

On Wednesday, multiple families were displaced by a fire that tore through a condo on Kneeland Circle in the Jonathan Landing.

According to a GoFundMe page set for the victims, four families were displaced.

It was not clear if a cause had been identified as of Friday.

