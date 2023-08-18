Overcast 74°

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Aberdeen; Service Suspended

A fatal pedestrian crash suspended service to NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line Friday, Aug. 18.

New Jersey Transit Police
New Jersey Transit Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jon Craig
The crash happened near the Aberdeen-Matawan station just after 7 a.m., an NJT spokesman said.

The crash involved North Jersey Coast Line train 3320, which departed Bay Head at 5:55 a.m. was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station at 8 a.m. The train struck and killed the man just past Aberdeen-Matawan station near Cliffwood Avenue in Aberdeen, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 350 customers or crew on board. 

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and South Amboy. 

