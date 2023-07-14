Pair Admit To Roles In Double-Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Gabriel J. Brathwaite, 20, of Keansburg pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and a related weapons offense, they said.

Brathwaite admitted that he fatally shot 18-year-old Samore Edwards of Plainfield and 19-year-old Isaiah Williams of New Brunswick, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Braithwaite’s codefendant, 24-year-old Jeron D. Dearin of the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Santiago said.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022, members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a shooting. Police found the two victims in a parked vehicle.

Sentencing in the case has been tentatively set for Dec. 7.

