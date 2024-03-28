Ocean State Job Lot Will Bring Bargains To New Store In Holmdel

Ocean State Job Lot will open a new location in the Kohl's Plaza on Route 35 in Holmdel. The company announced the newest store in a news release on Thursday, Mar. 28.

The store will be in the former Stein Mart location and offer more than 37,000 square feet of shopping space. It was expected to open in the late summer or early fall of 2024, and online job applications will begin in late spring.

The location is about 15 minutes from the former Ocean State Job Lot store in Shrewsbury that closed in 2019.

"We are so pleased to return to Monmouth County with this newest store," said James Hines, regional director for Ocean State Job Lot. "We are always proud to have the opportunity to breathe new life into vacant spaces and look forward to welcoming shoppers into a big and bright Ocean State Job Lot!"

This will be the eighth Ocean State Job Lot in New Jersey and the second in Monmouth County. The chain also has stores in Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, Freehold, Princeton, South Plainfield, and Sparta, according to its website.

Ocean State Job Lot is especially well-known throughout New England for its wide range of products and discounts. The bargain stores sell items like household goods, outdoor apparel, pet supplies, specialty foods, and clothing.

There are 153 Ocean State Job Lot stores in nine northeast states.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.