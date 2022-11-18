Tyronne 'TJ' Marston Of Manasquan Dies, 44

Manasquan native and devoted dad Tyronne “TJ” Marston died on Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 44.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, TJ grew up in Ocean Township and graduated from Ocean High School, his obituary says.

TJ went on to work as a dialysis technician throughout Monmouth County, where he was known for his love of helping people.

He was a kid at heart who loved the Las Vegas Raiders and animals — his favorite was his cats.

But above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his beloved son Patrick Melley.

In addition to his son, TJ leaves behind his loving parents, Michele and Steven Marston; his siblings, Steven Marston, Jr., and his wife Michele and Shaun Marston and his wife Jackie, and many extended family members and dear friends.

Meanwhile, more than $3,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for TJ’s funeral expenses as of Friday, Nov. 18.

“It is very heart-wrenching to be writing this. Tyronne ‘TJ’ Marston has passed,” reads the campaign.

“On [behalf] of his family, they are so grateful for the kind words, memories and support you all have shown them in this time. I do not think we are ever truly prepared for our loved ones to pass, and I know we were not ready to lose ’T.’”

TJ’s life celebration will be held at the Renaissance in Ocean Township from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

