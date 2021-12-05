NJ Soccer Player Dies, 15

Support is surging for the family of Michael DeOliveira, a 15-year-old soccer player from Red Bank.

The teen died over the weekend. It was not immediately clear if he was the victim of Saturday's fatal train strike.

"As a team, we play together , we win together, we lose together , and today- we mourn together," reads a GoFundMe campaign for the teen's family. "Anyone that knew Michael, knew he was an amazing young man who had a huge heart."

The page was launched by Rosa Perry and had raised more than $30,000 as of Sunday morning.

"A beautiful young man and friend to my daughter," one person wrote. "To one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met & the most beautiful soul ever," another said.

"Michael was a fierce presence on and off the field, and as team captain and our goalie, he was our leader and well respected by his teammates. Michael protected the goal and his teammates like a true champion," Perry said.

"In the wake of this unexpected tragedy ,we want to take the financial burden off of the family and give them the energy to focus on healing. They should never have to worry about the financial stress that comes along with planning a funeral for a 15 year old."

