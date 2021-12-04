Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: 10-Month-Old Baby Stabbed Dead In South Jersey Home: Report
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Boy Dies After Being Struck By Train On Jersey Shore: NJT

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
E. Bergen Place in Red Bank
E. Bergen Place in Red Bank Photo Credit: Google Maps

A boy died after being struck by a train early Saturday morning on the Jersey Shore, New Jersey Transit officials said.

The North Jersey Coastline train with two engines had no passenger cars when the boy was struck around 1:30 a.m. near West Bergen Place near Red Bank station, NJ Transit spokesperson Everett Merrill told Daily Voice.

The train was heading from the Meadows Maintenance Complex (MMC) in Kearny to Long Branch, he told the outlet. No passengers were on the train and no injuries were reported to the crew.

Service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Red Bank. NJT Police were leading the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.