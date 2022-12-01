‘Irreparable Loss:’ Beloved South Jersey Landscaper Dies Unexpectedly, 33

Support is on the rise for the family left heartbroken after the unexpected death of a beloved South Jersey landscaper at the age of 33.

Erick Romualdo Mucia Xiquin died on Sunday, Nov. 13, his obituary says.

A native of Guatemala, Erick left his home country to “seek a better future and a better life for his parents and siblings,” according to a GoFundMe launched to help repatriate his body to Patzún, Chimaltenango.

“Depression is a real monster that today has taken a loved one from us,” reads the campaign, which had raised nearly $500 as of Thursday, Dec. 1.

Erick had worked in the landscape maintenance division at LaCugna's Lawn & Landscaping LLC in Englishtown for the last five years, the business posted in a touching tribute.

“We will all miss him more than words can express,” the post says. “He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.”

Several tributes for Erick also poured in from friends who encouraged donations:

Erick is survived by numerous family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

“With heart in hands the family and I ask for your great help and collaboration with what God put in your heart to repatriate the body of our cousin Erick Mucia Xiquin who lost the battle against depression and who is resting today in peace leaving the family with a great pain in the heart and an irreparable loss that only God and time can heal,” reads the fundraiser.

Erick’s viewing was held at Ledford Funeral Home, Inc. on South Clinton Avenue in Trenton on Monday, Nov. 28.

