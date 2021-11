New Jersey Transit authorities have identified the person struck and killed by a train at a Jersey Shore crossing.

Cynthia E. Sussman, 73, of Belmar was struck at 9:19 a.m. Sunday in Spring Lake by a North Jersey Coast line train, according to a NJ Transit spokesman.

The train was traveling from Long Branch to Bay Head.

There were 25 passengers on board. None of them were hurt.

