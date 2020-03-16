Two NJ Lottery Tickets Good For $268K Sold In Monmouth County

Winning New Jersey Lottery tickets -- two of them in fact -- were sold in Monmouth County.
Both winners came from Jersey Cash 5 drawings.
The winning ticket from Friday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at Wawa at 345 Union Hill Road in Manalapan.
The winning numbers were: 10, 28, 33, 34, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The winner will take home $143,664.
The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
The second Monmouth County winning ticket -- from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing -- was sold at One Stop Food Store, 804 Main Street in Belford.
The winning numbers were: 12, 16, 24, 29, and 31 and the XTRA number was: 03.
The winner will take home $124,549.
The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
