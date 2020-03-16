Contact Us
Breaking News: All NJ Schools Closed
Two NJ Lottery Tickets Good For $268K Sold In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
Wawa sold one of the latest winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets in Monmouth County.
Winning New Jersey Lottery tickets -- two of them in fact -- were sold in Monmouth County.

Both winners came from Jersey Cash 5 drawings.

The winning ticket from Friday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was sold at Wawa at 345 Union Hill Road in Manalapan.

The winning numbers were: 10, 28, 33, 34, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The winner will take home $143,664.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The second Monmouth County winning ticket -- from Sunday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing -- was sold at One Stop Food Store, 804 Main Street in Belford.

The winning numbers were: 12, 16, 24, 29, and 31 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The winner will take home $124,549.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

