Two More Central Jersey School Districts Report Positive Coronavirus Cases

School districts in Middlesex and Monmouth counties have reported new positive cases of COVID-19, authorities said.

In-person learning was suspended at Raritan Valley Elementary School in Hazlet due to two unrelated cases, officials said. Neither case was contracted at the school.

A pair of positive cases were reported in East Brunswick (one per school), and presumptive positive cases in two others, officials said. Schools Superintendent Victor Valeski said none of the people were infected in a school building.

Middletown Township Public Schools temporarily returned to all-virtual learning because of a second positive COVID-19 case at one of its elementary schools, Daily Voice previously reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.