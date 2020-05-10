COVID-19: Middletown School District Reports Another Positive Case, At New Monmouth Elementary

The second positive case of coronavirus at a Middletown Township elementary school was reported on Sunday, officials announced.

New Monmouth Elementary School returned to all-virtual learning on Monday for at least three days, the school district announced.

In a school district note to parents, and on Twitter, Middletown Superintendent Mary Ellen Walker the latest elementary school case.

"Please be advised that an individual in New Monmouth Elementary School has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is the second laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in New Monmouth Elementary School within the last 14 days," the Twitter announcement read.

The districtwide note to parents also said that an investigation is being carried out, and at this time no connection has been identified between these two cases. Contact tracing for the most recent laboratory-confirmed case has been completed, and all close contacts have been notified, the district said.

Middletown High School athletes and Nut Swamp Elementary School pupils, also in the same school district, previously reported positive COVID-19 cases.

For the past three weeks, Middletown had moved to a hybrid learning plan.

Half of the students were learning in-person on Monday and Tuesdays and the other half were in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. All students are remote on Wednesdays.

