Middletown Elementary School Reports 2nd COVID-19 Case

An elementary school in Middletown has resumed classes after a small coronavirus outbreak.

Two people from Nut Swamp Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and others were asked to quarantine .

Multiple people who had close contact with those two individuals are currently quarantining, Middletown Board of Education President Pamela Rogers told Patch.

She did not specify whether the positive cases involved students or staff.

Nut Swamp closed Friday so the district could clean and disinfect the building, but reopened Monday for all scheduled to be there. Middletown is using a hybrid half in-person, half-home instruction.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.