Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: WATCH: Officer Promises To Let Asbury Park Man Cut His Hair Moments Before Fatal Shooting
News

Middletown Elementary School Reports 2nd COVID-19 Case

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Nut Swamp Elementary School
Nut Swamp Elementary School Photo Credit: Nut :Swamp Elementary School

An elementary school in Middletown has resumed classes after a small coronavirus outbreak.

Two people from Nut Swamp Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and others were asked to quarantine .

Multiple people who had close contact with those two individuals are currently quarantining, Middletown Board of Education President Pamela Rogers told Patch.

She did not specify whether the positive cases involved students or staff.

Nut Swamp closed Friday so the district could clean and disinfect the building, but reopened Monday for all scheduled to be there. Middletown is using a hybrid half in-person, half-home instruction.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.