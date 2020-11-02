Teenagers Arrested In Asbury Park Shootings

Two teenagers from Monmouth County have been arrested in connection with several shootings in Asbury Park, authorities said.

Mark Carey, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Neptune, have been charged with two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of first- degree attempted murder, and multiple weapons charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Their arrests stem from separate shootings in March, Gramiccioni said.

On March 22, at 6:17 p.m. Asbury Park police responded to a report of shots fired at Lincoln Village housing complex, the prosecutor said.

Patrol officers found multiple bullet holes in the door of an apartment as well as other evidence that guns had been fired, he said. No one was hurt in this shooting.

On March 29, at 3:54 p.m., Asbury Park police responded to a 9-1-1 call about gunshots fired near the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue.

Again, police found multiple bullet holes at the front of a residence as well as other evidence of a shooting, the prosecutor said. No one was injured.

A joint investigation concluded that both shootings were related, and that Carey and the 17 year-old were responsible for both shootings, Gramiccioni said.

Carey was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township on related charges stemming from a June 2020 shooting that took place in the area of the Asbury Park Village housing complex, Gramiccioni said. The victim in that shooting was critically injured, according to this earlier story.

Carey had his first court appearance on the new charges on Sunday before Presiding Monmouth County Judge James M. Newman.

The 17 year-old suspect was arrested last week and appeared in Family Court for a hearing on Oct. 28 before Superior Court Judge Richard W. English. He is scheduled for another court appearance on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to call Detectives Patrick Petruzziello or Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detectives Terrence McGhee or Daniel Savastano of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone line at 1-800-671-4400 or by clicking on this website: www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner.

