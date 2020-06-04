Neptune Teens Arrested In Asbury Park Shooting, Victim Critical

Authorities have arrested a pair of teenagers in the Asbury Park shooting that left a third man in critical condition.

Zyier Small, 18, of Neptune and Malik Carey, 19, of Neptune City were taken into custody on Tuesday night shortly after a shooting at Asbury Park Village housing complex, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Small and Carey are charged with first conspiracy to commit murder, first attempted murder, hindering apprehension, obstruction and various weapon charges, Gramiccioni said.

The teenage suspects were apprehended at about 10:30 p.m. after police responded to reports of shots fired on Atkins Avenue in Asbury Park. Police officers found a 19 year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition, the prosecutor said on Thursday afternoon.

Both defendants are being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending detention hearings set for June 10 before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

The shooting was investigated by the county prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit, the Asbury Park Police Detective Bureau, as well as their Street Crimes and Patrol Units, the Neptune Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the county prosecutor's office at 732-431-7160 or Asbury Park Detective Dillon Gourley at 732-774-1300 .

Or, you call 1-800-671-4400 , visit MonmouthCountyCrimeStoppers.com or use the free "P3 Tips" mobile app available on iOS and Android platforms.

