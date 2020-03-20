'Surge Tents' Set Up At Monmouth County Hospitals To Help Screen COVID-19 Patients

The Monmouth County EMS Task Force has set up surge tents at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, as a precaution should they become necessary due to the COVID-19, Sheriff Shaun Golden announced. The tents are designed to provide additional early screening to prevent exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

“This is a tremendous effort. The support, commitment and investment from the Board of Chosen Freeholders and our County Administrator during this time is of paramount importance,” Golden said, according to More MonmouthMusings. “I thank and commend all for their exceptional team work in assisting with this project. While we are hopeful the surge tents will not be utilized, they are at the ready, to be quickly and easily accessed.”

Golden thanked MCSO’s OEM Coordinator Mike Oppegaard, EMS Coordinator Michael Bascom, the EMS Task Force, Christopher Merkel, Monmouth County Public Health Coordinator and health department personnel.

