Breaking News: NJ COVID-19 Scammer Pocketed $1.8M In Taxpayer-Funded Rescue Loans, Feds Charge
Springsteen's A Virtual Boss, Recording Live At Jersey Shore Horse Farm

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
The Jersey Shore's Bruce Springsteen introducing a new album, and new guitar.
The Jersey Shore's Bruce Springsteen introducing a new album, and new guitar. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bruce Springsteen

COVID-19 is keeping Bruce Springsteen at home in Central Jersey -- but isn't keeping him from performing live.

The singer's 14th annual "Stand Up for Heroes" charity performance had to be moved from Madison Square Garden to his horse farm in Colts Neck due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it didn't dampen his enthusiasm.

Wednesday's concert supporting the U.S. military was hosted by Jon Stewart. Springsteen played three live songs, two of them off his new LP "Letter to You," from his renovated barn in Monmouth County.

Springsteen kicked off the show by riding his motorcycle down a road on his Colts Neck property with fellow New Jerseyan Jon Stewart in a side car. Once they arrived inside the barn, Stewart set Springsteen up for a home state punchline, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Bruce Springsteen, right, pulls up to his Colts Neck horse farm with fellow New Jerseyan Jon Stewart (left) to kick off the 14th annual Stand Up for Heroes charity fund-raising festival.

Stand Up for Heroes (Screengrab)

“We’re so excited to be with you again this year,” Stewart said. “Obviously we don’t get to be in Madison Square Garden. No audience. It’s tough. You miss it?”

“We get to be in New Jersey,” Springsteen replied.

Others appearing virtually on Wednesday included Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, Tiffani Haddish, Prince Harry and Bob and Lee Woodward.

To listen to a recording of Wednesday's Stand Up performance, click here. 

To read NJ.com's full story on Springsteen's performance, click here. 

