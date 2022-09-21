Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports.

Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, emergency crews saved two other swimmers, who were rushed to a nearby hospital and later released, DailyVoice.com reported.

Assisting agencies include the township’s fire department, beach rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and New Jersey State Police, the report says.

