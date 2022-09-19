One Swimmer Drowns, 2 More Saved Off Jersey Shore: Report

One swimmer drowned and two others were rescued off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the water near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch, the outlet said citing an email from Police Chief Domingos Saldida.

Two others were taken to a nearby hospital for examination, the report said.

Assisting agencies include the township’s fire department, beach rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and the New Jersey State Police.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

