Newest Tesla Dealership Destination: Jersey Shore

A new Tesla dealership is coming soon to a Jersey Shore town, reports say.

The electric car manufacturer plans to open its first store in Monmouth County, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The newest Tesla dealer will replace the vacated Funtime America on Route 35 in Eatontown.

An opening date has not been announced.

The project was approved by the Eatontown Zoning Board of Adjustment several months ago, according to news reports.

The Eatowntown dealership will have 10 electric vehicle charging stations and a public standalone parking space for charging visitors' vehicles, APP.com reported.

There are five Tesla dealers in the Garden State: in Cherry Hill (Camden County), Lawrence Township (Mercer County), Springfield (Union County) as well as Paramus (Garden State Plaza) and Paramus (Route 17) in Bergen County.

Tesla was founded by multibillionaire Elon Musk. Musk also attracts headlines for solar panel innovations and space exploration.

