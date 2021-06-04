Contact Us
New Monmouth Prosecutor Takes Charge, County's 1st Female Crime Boss

Jon Craig
Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linsky at her swearing-in ceremony Wednesday. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
There is a new crime boss in town, so-to-speak.

Lori Linskey, 57, of Wall Township, was sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor on Wednesday. She is the first woman, ever, to hold that top law enforcement post in Monmouth. The once former state deputy attorney general has worked as a crimefighter for 24 years.

Linskey succeeds former county Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni who retired on June. 1. Linskey was selected by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Gramiccioni, 48, announced plans to resign as prosecutor in April. His wife, Superior Court Judge Deborah Gramiccioni, also resigned after four years on the bench. The couple is starting a law firm together, sources confirmed.

