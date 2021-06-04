New Monmouth Prosecutor Takes Charge, County's 1st Female Crime Boss

There is a new crime boss in town, so-to-speak.

Lori Linskey, 57, of Wall Township, was sworn in as acting Monmouth County prosecutor on Wednesday. She is the first woman, ever, to hold that top law enforcement post in Monmouth. The once former state deputy attorney general has worked as a crimefighter for 24 years.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linsky, the first woman to hold that post in Monmouth. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Linskey succeeds former county Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni who retired on June. 1. Linskey was selected by Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Gramiccioni, 48, announced plans to resign as prosecutor in April. His wife, Superior Court Judge Deborah Gramiccioni, also resigned after four years on the bench. The couple is starting a law firm together, sources confirmed.

