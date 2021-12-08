Motorist Trapped As Crash Closes Route 33 In Central Jersey: Developing

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a serious crash that shut down Route 33 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon on Route 33 at Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township, police said.

Neptune Township police said that Route 33 was closed in both directions between Taylor and Stanley avenues.

One driver was trapped and unresponsive, according to the unconfirmed report, The other driver was suffering a medical episode, that report said at 2 p.m.

NJ DOT was responding for traffic control. "This closure is expected to remain in place for the next several hours," Neptune Township police said on Facebook at about 1 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.