Motel Shooting Investigated On Jersey Shore

There was a shooting at a motel on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 21, members of the Belmar Police Department responded to the Belmar Motor Lodge on Route 35 on a report of gunfire.

First responders found a woman who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower body, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she remained hospitalized in stable condition, Spivey said.

The investigation into this matter is being handled by members of the Belmar Police Department and the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Anyone with information is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443.

