Monmouth County Print Shop Donates Thousands Of COVID-19 Face Shields

A Monmouth County printer is adapting to slower business during the coronavirus by producing a much-needed commodity.

Hatteras Press of Tinton Falls has manufactured more than 10,000 face shields for hospital workers.

Bill Duerr's longtime family company usually produces marketing material, retail graphics and direct mail. But with the decline in those orders, Duerr shifted to meet a demand for nurses, doctors and other medical workers battling COVID-19

Manufactured in bulk, the face shields cost about $2-3 apiece to produce. To help offset the costs, Hatteras launched a GoFundMe page. Hatteras Press publicized its new product via social media and has raised more than $24,000 on this GoFundMe page.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy praised Hatteras during his daily coronavirus briefing and via Twitter.

Duerr, who grew up in Manasquan and lives in Wall, had to furlough 25 of the company’s 300 employees because of the sudden financial downturn.

Those interested in buying face shields can go to www.hatterashelps.com . For donation requests, email hatterashelps@hatterashelps.us .

