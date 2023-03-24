Keyport Man Stole $60,000 from Appliance Repair Shop: Prosecutor

A Bayshore man has been criminally charged with stealing more than $61,000 from a local appliance repair company that he managed financial matters for, authorities said.

Eduardo “Edward” Murillo, 46, of Keyport is charged with theft by unlawful taking and identify theft, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Purporting to be highly experienced in accounting, Murillo began handling the personal and financial business of the victim and his company, based in Matawan, Santiago said.

Analysis of financial records revealed that on various dates between 2017 and 2019, Murillo stole more than $61,000 from the company and spending the proceeds on personal expenses and sports betting, Santiago said.

Murillo surrendered to authorities without incident Thursday, March 23 and was formally charged and released pending court on May 2.

Anyone with additional information about Murillo’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Michael W. Donovan III at 800-533-7443.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.