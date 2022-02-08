Jersey Shore Man Tried To Pay Elementary School Girl $800 For Sex: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old Monmouth County man has been indicted for attempting to pay an elementary school girl for sexual intercourse, authorities said.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, a Monmouth County Grand Jury indicted Adalberto Garcia-Velasco for first-degree promoting prostitution, first-degree manufacturing child pornography, second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 23, 2021, Bradley Beach police were contacted by the staff at a local elementary school when they learned that one of their students had been receiving inappropriate text messages from an adult male, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Through an investigation, law enforcement learned that the defendant had been sending text messages to a girl who lived in his neighborhood, Linskey said.

Specifically, in October of 2021, the defendant began texting the victim requesting that she send him nude photos of herself, she said. Over the course of the next month, the defendant continued to send sexual messages to the young girl, at times offering her up to $800 to have sex with him, the prosecutor said.

Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau is handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.