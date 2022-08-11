Jersey Shore Man Seeks Sex With Teenage Girl, Hooks Up With Law Enforcement Agent: Prosecutor

A 66-year-old man from Long Branch, who allegedly was seeking sex with a 13-year-old girl, was instead arrested by law enforcement in a joint probe with the FBI.

Samuel H. Christopher, 66, is charged with luring, attempted sexual assault of a minor, child endangerment and attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The investigation began earlier this summer, when Christopher allegedly engaged in conversations with an undercover officer online, believing the officer to be a teenage girl, Linskey said.

Christopher allegedly made it clear that he was interested in meeting with the girl to engage in a sexual encounter, the prosecutor said. Christopher then made arrangements to meet the girl in Belmar, and he was taken into custody without incident at the time and location of their planned meeting, Linskey said.

A detention hearing has been tentatively scheduled to be heard on Monday, August 15.

“This defendant’s conduct was calculating, manipulative, and disturbingly predatory,” Linskey said. “We are relieved that when he arrived at the location of his choosing earlier this week, he was met by officers waiting to take him into custody – not a young girl he sought to victimize.”

Anyone with any information about Christopher’s activities is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.

