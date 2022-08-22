Jersey Shore Man, 31, Charged With Killing His Dad: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested and charged with killing his father in the home they shared, authorities said.

Kenneth Knapp, Jr., of Matawan, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains in connection with the death of Kenneth Knapp Sr., 58, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

On Sunday, May 1, members of the Matawan Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the 200 block of Matawan Avenue. Police found the body of Kenneth Knapp Sr. in the basement.

The finalized autopsy report issued last month revealed that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma, with the manner of death being homicide.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Matawan Police Department led to Knapp being identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident on Friday, August 19 at a location in the Belle Mead section of Montgomery Township (Somerset County).

Knapp was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he remains held pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact Detective Joseph Mason of the Matawan Police Department at 732-566-1010 and/or MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443.

