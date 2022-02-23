HEROES: Jersey Shore Police Save Life Of 2-Month-Old Baby

Police officers on the Jersey Shore are credited with saving the life of a baby who stopped breathing.

Marlboro Township police received a 9-1-1 phone call on Saturday night Feb. 19 from a resident on Amagansett Drive who stated their 2-month-old baby was not breathing.

Immediately, Communications Operator Anthony Garrell gave CPR instructions over the phone to the baby’s father while Communications Operators Lauren Guiamano and Asher Cantor dispatched police officers and EMS to the scene.

When Patrolman Adam Levine arrived, the father was providing CPR to the baby, who was unresponsive and turning blue, police said. Levine immediately took over CPR from the father while Patrolman Ryan Anzalone administered oxygen. Levine and Anzalone were assisted by Officers Matthew Schuster, Derek Daulton, Michael Verbeke and members of the Morganville First Aid Squad.

After Levine conducted a few cycles of CPR, the baby suddenly began to gasp for air and his color started to return to normal, police said. Levine then carried the baby outside to the awaiting ambulance as the baby began to cry. The child was then taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for further evaluation.

Police Chief Peter Pezzullo said, “I am extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts provided by these fine patrolmen. Our officers are trained and ready 24/7 to handle these types of calls, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

