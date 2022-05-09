Foursome Arrested For Auto Thefts On Jersey Shore: Police

After a high-speed chase, four suspects were arrested in connection with stealing and breaking into cars, authorities said.

On Monday, May 9, at approximately 6:36 a.m, Marlboro police received a 911 call from a resident who said that an unknown subject was attempting to gain entry into his neighbor’s vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2018 Porche Macan was locked and parked in the driveway, police said. The caller was able to provide a description of the suspect as well as his vehicle which was described as a blue BMW.

A short time later, Marlboro police officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle on a nearby residential street and attempted to stop it.

The BMW driver refused to stop for the officers and a pursuit was initiated. While fleeing from the officers, the BMW struck a guardrail on the ramp to Route 18 Northbound, damaging the vehicle.

The officers pursued the vehicle onto Route 18 Northbound but terminated the pursuit shortly thereafter as it was deemed too dangerous to continue. A description of the vehicle was relayed to both Old Bridge and East Brunswick Police Departments.

Then, at approximately 7 a.m, Old Bridge police said that the suspects' vehicle was abandoned in a Shell Gas Station on Route 18 in East Brunswick and four males were fleeing on foot.

Three of the suspects were located by the East Brunswick Police Department and one suspect was located by the South River Police Department.

The four were then placed under arrest and transported back to Marlboro Police headquarters for processing.

It was later determined that the BMW they were using was reported stolen out of Nassau County, NY.

Arrested were Erick Majette, 27, from Newark, Sherrod Richardson, 21, from Newark, one male juvenile from Newark, and one male juvenile from Brooklyn, NY. They were charged with various criminal offenses including attempted burglary, receiving stolen property and eluding.

Majette and Richardson were transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezzullo reacted: “When the Marlboro residents and police department work in conjunction, as we did here, it often leads to a successful apprehension. . . it was the keen eyes of our residents that spotted something suspicious and immediately dialed 911."

