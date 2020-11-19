COVID-19: Middletown Closes Another School Due To Spike In Coronavirus Symptoms

Middletown Township is temporarily closing one of its elementary schools due to more students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, officials said.

Bayview Elementary School returned to all-remote instruction on Thursday and Friday as a "second wave" of coronavirus was being reported statewide.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Mary Ellen Walker said, "While there were no new notifications of positive laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today, there is a rising number of individuals, across grades and cohorts, who are symptomatic"

"While we wait for the results of the COVID-19 tests, and continue to investigate the situation, it is necessary to halt in-school instruction at this time," Walker wrote on the district's website and Twitter.

Middletown High School North, Middletown High School South and River Plaza Elementary School are all-remote until Dec. 7.

Thompson Middle School was closed for more than a week, but was scheduled to reopen.

Walker said it was not necessary to shut down any other school buildings at this point, but that the district administration continues to closely monitor the situation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.