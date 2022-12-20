24-Year-Old Irishman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train On Jersey Shore: Officials

A 24-year-old man from Ireland was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Spring Lake last week, authorities said.

Anthony Mulhearn, of Mulinavat, Ireland, was in the U.S. on a visa staying in Spring Lake when he was hit by a North Jersey Coast Line train at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday just south of the train station.

North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., headed to Long Branch. It had six people aboard, officials said.

