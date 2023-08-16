Newest Wawa Opening In Oakhurst

On Thursday, Aug. 17, Wawa is opening its newest store at 1611 Route 35 in Oakhurst with an 8:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Free coffee will be served all day.

Limited-edition t-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers

And Wawa's signature Hoagies for Heroes competition will take place. Local first responders from Ocean Township Police Department and Oakhurst Independent Hose Company will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes.

Wawa will conclude the Hoagies for Heroes competitions by presenting checks for $1,000 to each department’s charity of choice.

