MTV's "Jersey Shore" star Sammi Giancola, or more commonly known as Sammi Sweetheart, is engaged.

The 37-year-old Hazlet native said in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the engagement that her future hubby Justin May popped the question on March 16.

"The easiest question I’ve ever answered," said Ginacola, who shared photos of herself with May at La Mondina in Brielle. "Happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some."

May worked at the now-shuttered club Karma when "Jersey Shore" was initially filming. However, it's not immediately clear how the couple officially met. They've been together for at least two years.

Giancola gave a shoutout to Cozzi Jewelers of Newtown Square, PA, where May apparently got her ring.

