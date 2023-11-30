Mysterious Tar Balls Found On NJ Beaches Prompts Coast Guard Investigation

Areas affected include Gateway National Park at Sandy Hook and the shoreline at Sea Bright, Monmouth Beach, Long Branch, Deal, Allenhurst and Asbury Park.

The Coast Guard received initial reports of tar balls ranging in size from approximately 1-2 inches and smaller near Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and dispatched pollution response personnel to investigate.

While the source of the tar balls remained unknown as of Thursday, Nov. 30, the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says tar balls are remnants of oil spills.

Ken’s Marine, an oil spill removal organization, has been contracted by the Coast Guard to conduct shoreline assessments and cleanup operations.

Clean-up operations on Wednesday, Nov. 29 were focused on the Long Branch and Monmouth Beach areas, where the heaviest concentration of tar balls was found. Operations were scheduled to continue Thursday, Nov. 30 in other impacted areas, the Coast Guard said.

Response crews from the Coast Guard, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Monmouth County, and the National Park Service completed shoreline assessments.

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City conducted a flight over the area to identify any oil pollution in the water. No oil was observed in the water during the flight, and there were no reports of broader impact to wildlife, the Coast Guard said.

Beach goers and mariners are advised to avoid contact with the tar balls. Anyone who notices any tar balls or oil sheen in the area should contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.