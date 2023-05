The Jackson Township man was heading south on Manassa Road in Howell when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole around 12:35 a.m., local police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Howell Traffic Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-938-4575 ext 2663

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.