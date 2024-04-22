Overcast 51°

Manalapan Family Of Eight Displaced After House Fire

A family of eight people was displaced after a home caught fire in Monmouth County, authorities said.

A firetruck for the&nbsp;Gordons Corner Fire Company in Manalapan, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Gordons Corner Fire Co
Chris Spiker
Manalapan police responded to the fire at a home on Paddington Court at around 7:38 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 19, a department spokesperson said. Flames and smoke were reportedly coming from the house's laundry room.

Firefighters from Gordons Corner, Englishtown, Freehold, and Marlboro were able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said a family of eight was displaced. Volunteers were helping the family with immediate needs like temporary housing, clothes, and food.

Police also said the fire appeared to be accidental.

