Man Struck, Killed On Route 35 Helped Homeless

Jeremy Riccioni, 33, of Aberdeen was struck at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 in the northbound lanes near the intersection of Amboy Avenue, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office..

Jeremy dedicated much of his time as a volunteer focusing on helping the homeless, according to his obituary.

“His efforts were particularly felt in Cliffwood Beach and Keansburg, where he was a familiar and welcoming presence to those in need," the obit said.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main St. in Matawan.

Those who wish to gather can join the family at Town and Country Inn, 48 Route 35 in Keyport.

