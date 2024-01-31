Man Struck, Killed By Minivan While Crossing Ocean Township Road

Ocean Township police were called to a pedestrian crash on West Park Avenue at around 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The crash closed the avenue between Poplar Road and Cindy Lane.

Investigators said a 68-year-old man was crossing the avenue "in an undetermined direction" when he was hit by a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan heading west. A 53-year-old man was driving the minivan and was entering the center lane of traffic when the crash happened.

The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:32 p.m.

The minivan driver remained at the scene. No charges or summonses have been issued.

Investigators continue to look into the crash. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Ocean Township Police Department at 732-531-1800.

