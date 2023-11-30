Man Sexually Assaulted Child 20 Years Ago: Monmouth Prosecutor

Robert L. Wisiak, 44, of South River, was arrested by Keansburg police on Oct. 20, on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor and child endangerment, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Thursday, Nov. 30.

An investigation found that the sexual assaults between Wisiak and the victim, who was a minor under the age of 13 at the time, took place on multiple occasions between the years of 1999-2001, Santiago said.

Investigators are also seeking additional information about Wisiak’s activities.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Charles Trucillo at 800-533-7443 or Keansburg Police Department Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

