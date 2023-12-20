Man Arrested For Scamming Victim Of $100K On Jersey Shore

Shiva Penmetsa was charged with theft on Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to Wall Township police.

Penmesta allegedly sent the woman an email on May 5 thanking her for a $400 subscription, police said. The woman called the number listed on the email and Penmetsa convinced her to give electronic access to her computer, they said.

Penmesta instructed the woman to write two cashier checks — one for $39,600 and one for $60,000 — which she deposited into a Bank of America account.

Penmetsa is being held in the Monmouth County jail.

