Davidson Jules, 42, of Keansburg, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison on Friday, Mar. 15, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced in a news release on Monday, Mar. 18. He pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 8 to possession of more than five ounces with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Several law enforcement agencies executed search warrants during a joint investigation in the spring of 2023. Officers searched Jules' home on Willis Place and his storage unit in Tinton Falls on Monday, May 1.

Investigators found more than five ounces of cocaine, along with more than a half-ounce each of heroin and meth. They also recovered paraphernalia to distribute those drugs and a gun.

Jules must serve at least 42 months of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

