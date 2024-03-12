Just Salad To Replace Boston Market In Shrewsbury Shopping Plaza

Just Salad is preparing to open in the former Boston Market location in a shopping plaza at 1021 Broad Street in Shrewsbury. A spokesperson said the restaurant is "tentatively tracking" toward opening in the third quarter of the year.

The Boston Market was one of 27 New Jersey locations that were forced to shut down in August 2023. The state Department of Labor said the rotisserie chicken franchise owed more than $600,000 in back wages.

Just Salad has seven locations across New Jersey, including one that opened in Sea Girt on Friday, Feb. 2. The company also said it's preparing to open a restaurant in West Windsor Township.

The restaurant allows customers to pick from more than 15 types of salads. Just Salad also offers wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies.

Founded in 2006, Just Salad has more than 80 locations in other states like New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

