Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Oral Sex From Girl Between 5-8 Years Old Gets 20 Years, No Parole

Christian Importuna, 27, of Englishtown, must serve out the plea-bargained sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

FBI agents zeroed in on Importuna when he tried trading the videos with what turned out to be an undercover detective in March 2020, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

One of the videos shows a very young girl giving him oral sex in response to his instructions, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court says.

In the other, it says, he is rubbing the crotch of a sleeping child who may be the same youngster.

FBI investigators “linked the videos to Importuna through business records indicating that they were sent from his Englishtown residence,” Sellinger said.

“The investigation further linked Importuna to the production of the images through physical identifiers that were visible in the videos,” he said.

Namely: tattoos on his left hand.

Importuna took a deal from the government rather than risk the consequences of a trial, pleading guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark to producing child pornography last December.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan sentenced Importuna to lifetime supervised release and ordered him to pay $28,000 in restitution.

Sellinger, meanwhile, credited the FBI Newark Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force with the investigation leading to the arrest and plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Organized Crime/Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark.

He also thanked the New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Lab, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Englishtown police for their assistance.

