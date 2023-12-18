Overcast and Breezy 50°

Holmdel Schools Shuttered Due To Flooding

After consulting Holmdel police, the Holmdel Township School District decided to close school "out of an abundance of caution."

There were widespread power outages on Monday, Dec. 18 that left more than 15,000 customers without electricity in Monmouth County, Jersey Central Power and Light reported.

