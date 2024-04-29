Bradley Food Pantry will close its location at St. James Episcopal Church on Fourth Avenue on Friday, May 17, the charity said in a news release. The pantry has served the coastal borough and surrounding area since 1982.

The charity's board has searched for a new facility because of higher demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began and "differing viewpoints between the pantry and the church."

"After 40 years in this location, we are heartbroken to have to close our doors, even temporarily," said executive director Linda Curtiss. "Thousands of families will be disadvantaged because of this, but we cannot continue to offer food and hospitality at the current location. Already, the pantry is struggling to accommodate our patrons' needs after moving from five to three days a week.

"Pressure to reduce hours even further has led us to the conclusion that we have no choice but to close."

The charity's board has considered more than 100 locations since August 2023 and it needs a 2,000-square-foot space zoned to allow a pantry.

"The Bradley Food Pantry will not rest until we find a location where we can come back better and stronger than before, ready to help families in need once again," Curtiss said.

The pantry's money and income from planned fundraisers will go toward a new location. The charity's first golf tournament will also still be held on Monday, May 20 at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck.

Until it shuts down, the pantry will be open during its usual hours of Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

