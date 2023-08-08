Fugitives Arrested After Shooting On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Michael O’ Rourke, 31, of Asbury Park, has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Brianna L. Graziano, 27, of Tinton Falls, was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree attempted murder, Santiago said.

On June 12, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Long Branch police responded to Matilda Terrace apartments for a report of an altercation. A victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his neck. The victim was taken to the Monmouth Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department resulted in the identification of O’Rourke and Graziano as the persons responsible for the shooting.

On Friday Aug. 4, O’Rourke was located and arrested in Ohio by members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force – Wheeling Office.

Shortly thereafter, Graziano was located and arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Connor Mullan at 732-222-1000.

