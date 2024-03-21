James Cadigan, 42, was sentenced on Wednesday, Mar. 20 to five years in state prison, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. He was accused of taking more than $115,000 from several organizations.

Cadigan was a sergeant for the Wall Township Police Department.

"Our agency is happy that this is now behind us and we can continue to build public trust," Wall police Chief Sean O'Halloran said in a statement. "I again want to praise the officers of Wall Police who discovered this crime and reported it without hesitation. This shows their level of integrity and commitment to the agency and the town.

"We would like to thank the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism and diligence during this investigation."

Cadigan pleaded guilty in December 2023 to second- and third-degree theft by unlawful taking. As part of his plea deal, Cadigan can never hold public office again in New Jersey.

The county prosecutor's office began investigating Cadigan in late 2022. The Wall Township chapter of the Police Benevolent Association reported significant cash donations were missing after the PBA's annual "Pignic" barbecue.

Cadigan was "solely responsible" for running the summertime fundraiser in 2022 and other years. The Wall PBA chapter donates money raised at the "Pignic" to several charities.

Investigators also found Cadigan made several unauthorized withdrawals from Wall PBA bank accounts by writing checks to himself and cashing them since at least 2018. Cadigan made the withdrawals while on and off duty, including some while wearing his police uniform.

Cadigan was also the president of Wall American Youth Football (AYF), which is also a nonprofit organization. Investigators said he used a debit card meant for AYF purchases to buy about $20,000 in personal items.

Cadigan used the AYF debit card to purchase pool pumps and chemicals, a quilted hammock, a truck hitch, a karaoke machine, a weight sled trainer, a boot warmer, an inflatable movie screen, and grilling accessories. His other personal purchases included a pressure washer, backyard and holiday decorations, and accessories for tapping and serving draft beer.

Investigators also found two occasions when Cadigan claimed he was raising money for charity but kept it for himself. He organized a powderpuff football game for the mothers of Wall AYF football players in the fall of 2020 for breast cancer research.

The powderpuff game raised about $3,000, which Cadigan pocketed instead of donating to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. In December 2021, he also took about $3,000 after starting a fundraising campaign to support a friend who suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm.

Cadigan stole money from the PBA to pay his friend back.

"On the one hand, this defendant’s conduct was indefensible and unconscionable – the serial nature of the thefts from multiple victims, including individuals engaged in charitable endeavors, represented the very worst of law enforcement," Santiago said in a statement. "On the other hand, the fact that our investigation was made possible only due to the defendant’s own colleagues coming forward to expose his wrongdoing, is eminently commendable, representing the very best of law enforcement."

At his sentencing, Cadigan said he paid more than $115,650 in restitution to the two organizations. He said he paid the PBA about $91,500 and gave $24,150 back to the AYF.

Cadigan was also ordered by the superior court judge to pay fines.

